Food Bank Distribution Underway; Foxwoods Plans Reopening

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The infection rate among hospital workers on Long Island is nearly as high as the general public. Officials say that highlights the need for additional personal protective gear, like masks and gloves.

Wednesday ended a three-day dip in new cases in New York, with almost 3,500 new cases statewide, a slight increase. Many were downstate, with 600 cases on Long Island and 300 cases in Westchester County. But deaths have fallen below 300 in the state for the seventh straight day.

Connecticut had 374 new cases. There were 85 deaths. Hospitalizations dropped after a slight rise earlier in the week.

The Connecticut Food Bank began distributing 32 tons of food Thursday in Bridgeport. A volunteer at the drive-through will provide a box containing bread, yogurt, 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, canned food and non-perishables.

The Connecticut Department of Labor says it has received 38,000 unemployment claims from self-employed and gig economy workers since last week. They will be able to receive unemployment benefits from the federal government but not from the state.

Foxwoods Resort Casino has released details of its plans for reopening and new safety measures. Casino Chairman Rodney Butler says people will have their body temperatures checked as they enter the building and every other slot machine will be unplugged.

