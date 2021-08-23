Following PFAS Findings, Long Island Town Plans Public Forum On Water Issues

Town Council in Riverhead on Long Island plans to hold public forums to tackle serious water-related issues. This comes after PFAS, toxic “forever chemicals,” were found in nearly 15% of private drinking wells in Suffolk County.

Riverhead Councilman Kenneth Rothwell told Newsday the town sought to create a committee to deal with the issues, but residents said committees lacked transparency.

The forum will allow residents to hear from water district officials on what the town is doing to resolve the situation.

Town officials said they want the water quality issues affecting households with toxic chemicals resolved before other matters.