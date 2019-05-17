Fixing Connecticut's Broken Economy

Ernest Hemingway wrote: “How did you go bankrupt? Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”
Some say Connecticut – financially – has been gradually mismanaged for many years. And now – quickly – it’s time to pay the piper.
So how do we jumpstart the economy? Today’s guests on The Full Story:
- Co-chairs of Connecticut's Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth: Jim Smith, chairman and former chief executive officer of Webster Bank; and Robert Patricelli, a healthcare entrepreneur and founder of Women's Health USA and
- Keith Phaneuf, state budget reporter at The Connecticut Mirror