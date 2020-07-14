'Fiscal Crisis' Necessitates More Aid For Hospitals, Blumenthal Says

Health officials say Connecticut hospitals have lost more than $1 billion since the start of the pandemic.

The federal government has reimbursed some of the lost revenue through the Provider Relief Fund, but Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says the state needs more funding.

“Connecticut needs this federal funding just like every other state, because our hospitals face declining revenues, increased expenses, and the continuing demands of this pandemic.”

Connecticut received $1.4 billion in federal aid for its hospitals at the start of the pandemic. That money is expected to run out next month.

Blumenthal says hospitals face a “fiscal crisis,” as they continue to pay for supplies and staff.

Saint Francis in Hartford announced layoffs last week.