The First Of Many

By JD Allen 7 hours ago
  • Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is the first person in the U.S. to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, out of trial.
    Scott Heins / Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Healthcare workers get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine around the country, and state electoral colleges make Biden-Harris official. Also, Monday marks 8 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

