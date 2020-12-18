First Conn. Nursing Home Residents Vaccinated

In Connecticut, the residents and staff at some nursing homes began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. Some of the first doses were administered at The Reservoir, a 75-bed facility in West Hartford.

One of the first to be vaccinated at The Reservoir was Sophia Walker, an African American registered nurse. She said it was important for her to be at the front of the line to encourage other African Americans who are reluctant to be vaccinated.

“We don’t want to take it because of previous...the Tuskegee incident. So I know I’m setting a great example for the Black community,” Walker said.

Governor Ned Lamont said he believes nursing home residents should also be anxious to be vaccinated because it would make it possible for them to once again have visits from their families and loved ones.

“You have a vaccine that’s the vial of hope. And within a month or so, once that second vaccine is done, you’ll be able to celebrate a really beautiful holiday with your family,” Lamont said.

CVS Health and other pharmacies are helping administer the vaccinations at the long-term care facilities.