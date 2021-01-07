Fired Shelton, Conn. Police Officer Hired In Fairfield

A former Shelton, Connecticut, police officer has joined the Fairfield Police Department just months after he was fired.

Officer Dan Loris had been the Shelton police department’s K-9 officer as well as a patrolman. Loris was fired from the Shelton department back in September due to allegations of ethics and sexual harassment violations and misconduct while on duty.

Loris was sworn in Monday by Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick after a review. He will complete a period of field training before being assigned to the Patrol Division as a patrol officer.

Loris has also filed a grievance, which is still pending.