Finishing Move's Unique Sound For 'Crackdown 3'

By 31 minutes ago

Credit microsoft.com

After a long wait, Crackdown 3 was released in February of this year.  Brian Trifon and Brian Lee White of Finishing Move were brought in when the game was in its early stages of development, and they say having that much time with the game allowed them to craft a truly unique sound for their music, and go way beyond the original amount of music that was planned.

Crackdown 3 is set in a world where there's just one area that has power, which has been taken over by an evil organization, Terra Nova. Brian and Brian decided to incorporate elements of music from all over our world, including the South Pacific and the Middle East.

As a duo, Finishing Move pride themselves on creating what they describe as a "bespoke" sound for their music, incorporating their own uniquely modified sounds that go way beyond traditional instruments.  In fact, they love being able to create, in their words, "stuff you've never heard before!"

Episode Tracklist:

all tracks composed and performed by Finishing Move

Crackdown 3: Chimera Dawn; Alois Quist; Liv Sorenson; Katala Vargas; Kuli Ngata; Reza Khan; Pixel Wolf; Skills for Kills; The Kingpin; Jaxon's Jam

Follow Finishing Move on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and 

Sabrina Manhas Hutchinson, Defiant Public Relations

 

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Finishing Move
Crackdown 3

Related Content

Casey Edwards Wrote His Music For 'Devil May Cry 5' Like A Fan

By Apr 2, 2019
dualshockers.com

After 11 years, fans of the Dante's Inferno-inspired Devil May Cry series by Capcom finally have a new chapter with Devil May Cry 5! Casey Edwards was thrilled to write some of the music for Devil May Cry 5 because it gave him a chance to rediscover the "angst-y teen" he says he was was when he played the original games. He told me he used his own love of the games' fusion of Gothic and heavy metal to craft just the right sound.

Cris Velasco Goes Bigger And Bolder For 'Darksiders 3'

By Jan 31, 2019
darksiders.com

Cris Velasco loved composing the music for the original Darksiders, but he had limited time to finish the score. As he told me, he was really excited to be called back for the soundtrack for the much more ambitious Darksiders 3, which gave him more time to open the throttle creatively and write for a huge orchestra and chorus.

Michael Wandmacher: Drama For Bloodborne's Battles In Three Acts

By Jan 25, 2018
playstation.com

Michael Wandmacher's been a fan of the epically difficult Dark Souls games by the studio From Software for years, so he was thrilled when he was asked to contribute music for Bloodborne, by the same studio. As in the earlier Dark Souls games, the player wanders throughout a ruined landscape in search of redemption, with many tortured bosses to defeat. Michael told me he devised a unique way to create music that corresponded to each of the battles' three acts.