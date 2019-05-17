The Fight For Racial Equality

Racism is a subject that continues to make many people uneasy. Still, advocates for racial equality say it exists, it's a problem in our region, and we must talk about it. Today on The Full Story, Ron will discuss racism across Long Island and Connecticut with guests:
- Elaine Gross, executive director of Long Island-based ERASE Racism
- Tim Parris, professor of English at Southern Connecticut State University and author of "Fear and What Follows: The Violent Education of a Christian Racist"
- Dori Dumas, president of the Greater New Haven Branch of the NAACP
- Erin Kemple, executive director of the Connecticut Fair Housing Center