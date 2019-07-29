The Fight Against Lyme Disease

A study released last week found at least half of the ticks collected in five towns in Suffolk County tested positive for Lyme disease. Adult ticks in East Hampton and Shelter Island had the highest infection rate, at 66%. Rates above 50% were present in Huntington, Islip and Babylon. What’s being done to stem the spread of tickborne illnesses on Long Island and in Connecticut? Our guests:
- Scott Campbell, PhD, director, Arthropod-borne Disease Laboratory, Suffolk County Department of Health Services
- James Tomarken, MD, commissioner, Suffolk County Department of Health Services
- Bridget Fleming, member, Environment, Planning & Agriculture Committee, Suffolk County Legislature, D-Sag Harbor
- Sara Tyghter, director of education and outreach, Global Lyme Alliance
- Chris Fuentes, founder and CEO, Ranger Ready
- Barbara Keber, MD, family physician, president, New York State Association of Family Physicians