The Fight Against Lyme Disease

By Editor 5 hours ago
A study released last week found at least half of the ticks collected in five towns in Suffolk County tested positive for Lyme disease. Adult ticks in East Hampton and Shelter Island had the highest infection rate, at 66%. Rates above 50% were present in Huntington, Islip and Babylon. What’s being done to stem the spread of tickborne illnesses on Long Island and in Connecticut? Our guests:

