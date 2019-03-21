Feds Approve Tribes Casino in East Windsor

The federal government has approved a planned casino in East Windsor, Connecticut after years of delay. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are now moving forward with construction.

The state’s two federally recognized tribes want to open the casino -- called Tribal Winds -- to compete against the MGM casino that opened last year in Springfield, Massachusetts.

State Senator Cathy Osten represents the district that includes the tribes’ two existing casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.

“I’m very happy that finally we’ve got a decision. I can’t wait to get out there to cut the ribbon as people pour into Tribal Winds”, she said.

Osten is the co-sponsor of a bill that would allow the casino to open without federal approval. She says that bill will likely not go up for a vote since it’s now moot.

Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke had blocked the casino. Zinke stepped down earlier this year and is now under federal investigation.