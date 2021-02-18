Federal Court Clears The Way For Release Of New York Police Disciplinary Records

A federal court rejected arguments from police unions that hoped to block the release of police disciplinary records in New York.

The unions claimed officers would suffer irreparable harm by the release and face heightened danger on the job, or be denied certain rights.

The decision affirms a lower court decision that upheld the legislative repeal of what’s commonly called "50-A” — the state statute that kept police misconduct records from the public since 1976.

The decision to reject the claim was unanimous.

Police and firefighter unions filed suit after the repeal back in June. They sought an injunction to block the release of records, which was granted temporarily.