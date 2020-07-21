Federal Coronavirus Relief Critical For New York, Gillibrand Says

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York joined elected officials in Suffolk County to urge her Senate colleagues to send federal coronavirus relief to local governments.

Gillibrand says local governments have drained their coffers responding to the health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic. And now, federal help is critical.

“If the federal government fails to get state and local governments the direct aid they need, states will be forced to choose between raising taxes on families that can certainly not afford it, or cutting personnel and services to New Yorkers who need them now more than ever.”

Gillibrand says the next coronavirus relief package should bolster services like public health, firefighters and police.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, a Republican, says the pandemic is not a partisan issue and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to send help.

“We need divine intervention. We need federal intervention. If we ever needed the federal government, we need it now.”

The Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion stimulus package in May, but the Senate has not taken up the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil a new stimulus package this week.