Father Of Teen Killed By Wethersfield Police Files Wrongful Death Suit

The father of a 18-year-old Connecticut man killed by a Wethersfield police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Anthony Vega-Cruz was killed in April 2019 during a traffic stop.

Police said they tried to pull him over for having illegal window tints and a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle with a suspended registration.

Officer Layau Eulizier Jr. fired several shots into Vega-Cruz’s windshield. A year later, state prosecutors ruled the shooting was justified. The officer later resigned from the police force.

Jose Vega-Cruz claims his son’s civil rights were violated. He seeks unspecified monetary damages.