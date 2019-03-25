Father Of Sandy Hook Victim Dead Of Apparent Suicide

The father of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting has died in Newtown, Connecticut. This comes after the deaths of two survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Jeremy Richman was the father of Avielle Richman, a 6-year-old girl killed in the shooting.

Local police found Richman at Edmond Town Hall, a community space in Newtown. Police say the death appears to be a suicide. A police spokesperson called the event heartbreaking for the Richman family and the Newtown community.

Richman was the co-founder of the Avielle Foundation. The group promoted compassion and mental and emotional health.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.