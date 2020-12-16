Farmers Markets: Keeping the Food Supply Chain Moving During COVID-19

While many businesses were forced to close their doors during the pandemic shut down earlier this year, farmers markets stayed open. Their produce was in demand, and they helped to keep the food supply chain flowing. Today on The Full Story, we’re checking in with farmers markets in Connecticut and New York to find out how they’re making it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Conversation with Guests:
- Bryan P. Hurlburt - Connecticut’s Commissioner of Agriculture
- Jiff Martin - Sustainable Food System Associate Educator for UConn Extension
- Ethel Terry - Market Manager Long Island Growers Market
- Art Costa - President/CEO OF Thames Valley Sustainable Connections