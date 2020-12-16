Farmers Markets: Keeping the Food Supply Chain Moving During COVID-19

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Long Island Growers Market / Facebook

While many businesses were forced to close their doors during the pandemic shut down earlier this year, farmers markets stayed open. Their produce was in demand, and they helped to keep the food supply chain flowing. Today on The Full Story, we’re checking in with farmers markets in Connecticut and New York to find out how they’re making it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Conversation with Guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story
farmers market
connecticut farmers
Agriculture

Related Content

Conn. Drought Qualifies as Federal Disaster for Farms

By Oct 20, 2020
Cow
Craig LeMoult / WSHU

All eight counties in Connecticut have received disaster declarations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of ongoing drought conditions.

Conn. Agriculture Station Receives $3.2 Million FDA Grant To Research Food Defense

By Brian Scott-Smith Sep 15, 2020
Free-Photos from Pixabay

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has received $3.2 million in funding from the FDA to research food defense projects covering human and animal food.

Reaching The End Of The Rope: N.Y. Farmers And Regulators At Odds Over Hemp

By Aug 24, 2020
Travis Isaacs / Wikimedia Commons

Agriculture officials in New York say federal rules for producing hemp are “unrealistic.” The state also said they won’t try to regulate the crop. Hemp farmers say they will have to be very careful without support from the state.

N.Y. Farm Workers Poised To Receive Overtime Benefits

By Aug 24, 2020
Mike Groll/Associated Press

New York lawmakers will hold three virtual hearings this month to decide how many hours farm employees must work to receive overtime. The first hearing is this Wednesday at 6 p.m.