Family Of Man Shot At By Police In New Haven Criticize Clergy Actions

The family of Paul Witherspoon, who was shot at during an officer-involved shooting in New Haven this month, says they’re frustrated. The family claims clergy did not include them in a healing church service this weekend.

Keisha Green, Witherspoon’s mother, says she fears local clergymen are using this incident to further their political agenda instead of addressing their concerns.

“A lot of ministers and I guess people that are representing - supposedly representing me and my son - and they are out here advocating as to what we want as a family. They want to see this, we want to see that, but no one has contacted me to ask me what we wanted.”

Green says Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has been excellent throughout this process. She plans to meet with him later this week.

She says she hopes the Hamden officer, Devin Eaton, and Yale officer, Terrance Pollock, are terminated by the end of the state’s investigation.