Fairfield, Connecticut, Emergency Daily Update On Isaias

Recovery and restoration efforts continue in the Town of Fairfield following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Town has set up charging stations at the Police Department lobby, all five Fire Stations, the Senior Center, the Black Rock Congregational Church, and the Park and Recreation Department.

Showers are also available by appointment at the Park & Recreation center by calling 203-256-3191. CDC cleaning protocols for COVID are being followed.

Public Wi-Fi is available at the Fairfield Middle and High School parking lots.

United Illuminating tells First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick that the vast majority of homes should have power by Sunday night, but that some will not have it restored until Tuesday.

