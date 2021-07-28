Facing Blood Shortage, Red Cross Asks For Donations

The Connecticut Hospital Association and the American Red Cross want residents’ help to stem a nationwide blood shortage.

The Red Cross said a spike in trauma cases, organ transplant and elective surgeries caused the blood supply to fall to critical levels.

Jocelyn Hillard is the Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross.

“Right now the Red Cross is experiencing about a one day shelf life and normally we strive to have about five days of blood on the shelfs, so donations are important today so that the patients who need them are getting them,” Hillard said.

Hillard spoke at a news conference on Wednesday. She said they will accept both vaccinated and unvaccinated donors.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.