FAA Approves Connection Between LaGuardia Airport And LIRR Port Washington Line

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a $2 billion rail line to connect LaGuardia Airport to the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington line.

The AirTrain is part of the Port Authority’s ongoing $8 billion redevelopment of LaGuardia.

The FAA issued its decision based on the environmental review of the one-and-a-half mile rail project.

Critics said the route is far from ideal and the Post Washington line is not equipped to handle a surge in riders.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.