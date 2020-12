Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide, who were both convicted last year on corruption charges, will be sentenced on March 24th.

Spota and Christopher McPartland — the former head of Spota’s anti-corruption unit — covered up the 2012 beating of a handcuffed man by former police chief, James Burke.

They could face up to 20 years in prison, but could get less due to federal sentencing guidelines.

The sentencing date has been pushed back multiple times.