With Eviction Moratorium Ended, Connecticut Officials Clamber To Distribute Aid

Connecticut officials have assured residents that rental assistance is still available for tenants and landlords, even though state and federal COVID-19 eviction moratoriums have ended.

Officials said about 90,000 Connecticut families may not be able to pay their rent.

The state has set aside $450 million in federal COVID-relief funding to help. Only about $50 million has been spent so far.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said many of the affected families live in his city. He’s reaching out to them to sign up for the state program run by UniteCT.

“UniteCT has a bus that goes around with staff and computers inside that bus. So that they can sign up residents and work through some of the paperwork. I visited a couple of those sites personally and there were a lot of people waiting to sign up. I think that’s a strong indication of the need that exists right now,” Elicker said.

UniteCT offers up to $15,000 in back rent. A city of New Haven program provides another $8,000. There is also $1,500 available to cover electricity. All tenants are eligible regardless of their legal status.

The state also has a $20 million fund to provide legal assistance to tenants who face eviction.

New York’s eviction moratorium ends August 31.