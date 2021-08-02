On The Eve Of Infrastructure Vote, Connecticut Senators Praise Its Contents

The U.S. Senate is expected to advance a $1 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the plan is to increase funding for railroads, among other things.

“This is a meaningful and impactful downpayment that arguably will have more impact in Connecticut than in almost any other state in that nation given how reliant we are on the quality of our transportation network,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the funding will boost jobs with new projects at the Coast Guard Academy. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide $550 billion in new spending to the nation’s public works system.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said this bill shows the commitment and investment needed for transportation.

“This bill will be transformative for Connecticut, it will mean billions of dollars that make our roads, bridges and rails so much better,” Blumenthal said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer of New York said he aims to rush the bill through before the month-long recess starting next week.