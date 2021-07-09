ESPN To Air Annual Yale-Harvard Football Game In November

ESPN will broadcast the traditional Yale and Harvard football matchup — known to fans as “The Game” — on its family of networks this November 20 at the Yale Bowl.

The 137th edition of “The Game” will be one of six Ivy League competitions airing on the networks.

The last time the two iconic teams faced off was in 2019. Yale beat Harvard 50-43 in double overtime, coming from 17 points down in the fourth quarter.

The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Yale opens its football season on September 18 at home against Holy Cross.