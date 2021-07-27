Erosion Threatens Fairfield And Bridgeport Homes, Environmentalists Say

A local environmental group warns that a sand spit protecting part of the coastline between Fairfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, has eroded at least 60 feet since 2006.

The natural sand bar has served to break the waves coming off the Long Island Sound since the 1600s. It has been eroded by storms Irene and Sandy.

New York-based consultant One Nature estimates the spit could disappear in 15 years. Without it, 200 homes bordering Ash Creek could be affected.

The Ash Creek Conservation Association told the Connecticut Post it’s not too late to act.