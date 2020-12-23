Environmentalists Cheer PFAS Regulation In Spending Bill

Environmental groups have applauded the federal spending bill for including $300 million to help clean up and regulate toxic PFAS chemicals.

The toxic “forever chemicals” have been found in groundwater on Long Island and near military facilities nationwide.

The non-partisan Environmental Working Group said major PFAS-related clean up funds are included in several budgets — from defense and veterans affairs, to the EPA and health and human services.

The group said the federal budget is just a start. EWG looks forward to the Biden administration declaring PFAS hazardous substances, which would help speed clean-up efforts.