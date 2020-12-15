Environmentalist Groups Move To Block Killingly Natural Gas Plant

Connecticut environmental groups have sent 650 hand-written letters to Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers urging them to block the construction of a 650 megawatt natural gas power plant in Killingly.

The environmentalists have the support of some lawmakers. Mae Flexer is a Democratic state Senator from the area.

She said the regional electric grid operator has yet to establish a need for the electricity that would be generated from the plant.

“And it clearly does not fall in line with our targets for moving towards green energy and clean energy,” Flexer said.

Louis Rosa Burch is with Citizens Campaign for the Environment, one of the groups opposed to the Killingly power plant.

Burch said the letters make the point that Connecticut needs lawmakers to commit to green new jobs for the holidays, not another fossil fuel burning power plant.

“The Killingly plant is only really projected to create between 25 and 40 long term jobs. That pales in comparison to the thousands of skilled green jobs that we could be creating,” Burch said.

Lamont has said he is committed to a green energy future for Connecticut but ISO New England, the regional power grid operator, has already obligated itself to use the power that would be generated from the plant.

The plant is being constructed by Florida-based NTE Energy.