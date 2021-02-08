Enjoy It Anytime: Little Pub Unplugged!

On Thursday, January 28, we celebrated local singer-songwriters with the latest in our Little Pub Unplugged series of acoustic performances. Hosted by Profiles in Folk’s Steve Winters, the concert featured PJ Pacifico, Griffin Anthony, Nick Depuy and Benny Mikula (also known as lead singer of the Alpaca Gnomes).

If you missed it, all is not lost… you can watch it here at your leisure! So pull up a comfy chair and enjoy.

