Ending AIDS In New York

By Editor 1 minute ago
  • Lee Jin-man / AP

AIDS was predicted to kill millions in the U.S. To date, more than 650,000 Americans have died from the virus. Now New York says it’s on track to end the epidemic in the state by 2020. We’ll discuss the decline in new infections, the rise of HIV prophylaxis and the roles of needle exchange programs and public education campaigns, with guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story