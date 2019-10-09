Ending AIDS In New York

AIDS was predicted to kill millions in the U.S. To date, more than 650,000 Americans have died from the virus. Now New York says it’s on track to end the epidemic in the state by 2020. We’ll discuss the decline in new infections, the rise of HIV prophylaxis and the roles of needle exchange programs and public education campaigns, with guests:
- Anthony Santella, Dr.PH., associate professor of public health, Hofstra University
- Santino Dunham and Rafael Rivera, care navigators, Project Safety Net
- Halim Kaygisiz, director of health and outreach, Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk
- Lynn Sosa, M.D., deputy state epidemiologist, and Dante Gennaro, HIV prevention program specialist, Connecticut Department of Public Health
- Roy Steigbigel, M.D., professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist, Stony Brook Medicine