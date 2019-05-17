Election Preview: Connecticut And New York

Voters in Connecticut and New York are poised to transform politics in their states. On today's show Ron goes deep into tomorrow's midterm elections with guests:

Connecticut gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Ned Lamont, and Oz Griebel, running unaffiliated; along with clips from Republican Bob Stefanowski

Larry Levy, executive dean at Hofstra University, and Joe Shaw, executive editor of the Press News Group

Reporters Ebong Udoma and Karen Dewitt, who are following races in each state for WSHU, and Ken Dixon from Connecticut Hearst Media

Connecticut gubernatorial candidates Ned Lamont and Oz Griebel discuss their platforms and answer questions

Political scientists give their opinions on Tuesday's elections