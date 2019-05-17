Election Preview: Connecticut And New York

Voters in Connecticut and New York are poised to transform politics in their states. On today's show Ron goes deep into tomorrow's midterm elections with guests:
- Connecticut gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Ned Lamont, and Oz Griebel, running unaffiliated; along with clips from Republican Bob Stefanowski
- Larry Levy, executive dean at Hofstra University, and Joe Shaw, executive editor of the Press News Group
- Reporters Ebong Udoma and Karen Dewitt, who are following races in each state for WSHU, and Ken Dixon from Connecticut Hearst Media