Education Officials Urge Cuomo To Keep Funding Steady For N.Y. Schools

The New York State Board of Regents urged Governor Andrew Cuomo to hold level state funding for schools through June and the next school year. That’s a significant reduction from the $2 billion increase education officials recommended last year.

Officials say the new restraint on state educational funding reflects the fiscal reality brought on by the pandemic and following economic disruption.

Last December, the board recommended a 7% increase in funding. However, the state approved an increase of less than 1% after the pandemic hit.

Cuomo has warned he may have to make permanent 20% cuts to school aid unless the federal government gives out more coronavirus relief funding. He anticipates that this may not happen until President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Regents officials hope Congress will provide extra relief for schools.