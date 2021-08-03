A “Join the Conversation” Event

We’ve lived with COVID-19 for about 18 months, and witnessed first-hand its impact on the daily lives and education of our kids. Now the Delta variant is presenting new challenges and questions. What have we learned already that will help us move forward? What else do we need to know? Join us for a discussion.

While misinformation abounds on this subject, we’ll seek to have a thoughtful, informed discussion with respected experts in the fields of public health, education and journalism.

Daisy Contreras: Reporter and Editor of WGBH’s The World. Ms. Contreras has covered education, politics, business, the economy, and how these issues intersect with immigrant life. A fluent Spanish speaker, Ms. Contreras is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Dr. Sharon Nachman, M.D.: Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. An international leader in the area of pediatric infectious disease and the treatment of children with AIDS, flu and measles, Dr. Nachman also directs the Maternal Child HIV/AIDS Program.

Michael Testani: Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools. A Bridgeport native, Mr. Testani is a career educator and administrator with experience in both Norwalk and Bridgeport Public Schools. Throughout his 25+ year career, he has worked to improve both the academic and social emotional growth and development of all students.

Event Details:

Education During COVID: What We Know & Need to Know

An online “Join the Conversation” event from WSHU Public Radio

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Event is free. Register to get the link.