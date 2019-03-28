Education Department Begins Investigation Into College Admissions Scandal

By Christian Carter
    Ben Margot / AP

This week the Education Department began investigating Yale and seven other universities involved in the college admissions scandal. The department wants to determine whether the schools violated federal student aid laws.

Authorities charged Yale’s former women’s soccer coach for accepting thousands of dollars to recruit a student who never played soccer.

Now they want university presidents to share copies of admissions policies and records of how each school reviews students recruited for athletic teams.

This includes all disciplinary actions taken against employees, student applications, and records showing who received federal student aid.

Yale’s president says the university will review the requests and respond appropriately.

