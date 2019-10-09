Ed Mangano, Convicted Ex-Nassau County Executive, Is Disbarred

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been disbarred by a five-judge panel. He will no longer be allowed to practice law.

Mangano has been an attorney for 30 years, but his felony conviction this year is automatic grounds for disbarment.

The judges said Mangano did not oppose or respond to the formal notice of his disbarment.

He was convicted in March on federal corruption charges of bribery and obstruction of justice while he served as Nassau County executive. His first trial in 2018 ended in a mistrial.

Mangano will be sentenced in December.

An attorney for Mangano did not respond to a request for comment.