In the last few weeks, three people have died of Eastern equine encephalitis in Connecticut. They are the first deaths from the virus in the state in six years. What is EEE? How does it spread and what are local health officials doing about it? Our guests:
- Amanda Cuda, health reporter, Connecticut Post
- Jocelyn Mullins, DVM, Ph.D., co-coordinator, Epidemiology and Emerging Infections Program; public health veterinarian, Connecticut Department of Public Health
- Theodore Andreadis, Ph.D, director, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
- Bridget Fleming, Suffolk County legislator, D-Sag Harbor
- Tom Iwanejko, superintendent, Division of Vector Control, Suffolk County Department of Public Works