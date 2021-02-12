East Hampton Sues To Stop Trucks Driving on 'Truck Beach'

The town of East Hampton, Long Island, will challenge a court decision to bar trucks from driving on a beach.

At stake here is a 12-year-long court battle over a 4,000-foot stretch of sand known as “truck beach.” According to a statement from the town there are “longstanding, cherished rights and traditions of public beach access” to this beach. Which includes driving 4x4 trucks all over it.

Back in 2009, property owners sued to stop the town from permitting trucks for the beach. A judge ruled last week in favor of property owners. The town said this week, if they lose the next decision, they will condemn the beach which might allow them to control it through eminent domain.