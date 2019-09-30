East Hampton Proposes Beach Replenishment Tax Plan

By Megan Valle 4 hours ago
The Town of East Hampton wants to create a Montauk erosion control tax district to pay for beach replenishments.

Property owners would pay millions of dollars in taxes to maintain the beach between downtown Montauk and Ditch Plains.

Kevin McAllister, founding president of Defend H2O, says beach nourishment is not a sustainable, long-term prospect.

“Are we prepared to pump sand every three or four years? And this is kind of rough numbers, but $15 million a mile to pump a beach and then to do it again three or four years later?” 

He says the better option is to move properties away from the coast and restore beach dune systems. 

