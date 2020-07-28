Drought Watch Issued For Long Island

New York State has issued a drought watch for Long Island. Governor Andrew Cuomo says a recent wave of extreme heat has caused drought conditions in several parts of the state, and without adequate rain, conditions could worsen.

There are no statewide mandatory water use restrictions in place under a drought watch, but state officials encourage residents to voluntarily conserve water.

Last week, the Suffolk County Water Authority reported record water usage, pumping more than 545,000 gallons-per-minute across much of the county.

The Upper Hudson Valley, the Adirondacks and Great Lakes area are also being monitored for drought conditions.