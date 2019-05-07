Drop That Musket! Connecticut's 'Still Revolutionary' Slogan Is Out

Connecticut is retiring its tourism tagline – “Still Revolutionary.” That’s ahead of a conference this week for members of the state’s tourism industry.

The tagline debuted in 2012 as a callback to the state’s role in the American Revolution.

Randy Fiveash, the head of the state’s tourism office, said industry leaders will discuss the change at the conference, but Still Revolutionary is officially out.

“We’re moving away from it. We’ve been listening to our partners and our constituents. We’ve had it now for seven years. We’ve been looking at what works, what doesn’t.”

Fiveash said he wants to focus on the state’s diverse forms of entertainment.

“The old saying that there’s something here for everybody, it really in Connecticut is true.”

Meanwhile, tourism in the state is bringing in record profits.

A state-commissioned report says 2017, the most recent year studied, marked eight straight years of growth in the industry and that tourism generated nearly $1 billion in state and local taxes.

