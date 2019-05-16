Donations Soar To Aid New Haven Mosque That Was Set On Fire

  • New Haven's Diyanet Mosque, as seen Sunday after a fire was intentionally started.
    Lina Biroscak / AP

Donors have offered nearly $150,000 dollars in to support efforts to rebuild the New Haven mosque that burned this week.

The fundraiser for the Diyanet Mosque was started by a fellow at Yale University. It’s received over 5,000 individual donations since Monday.

A seperate GoFundMe campaign reached more than $7,000.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says the fire was intentional. Federal investigators from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

State legislators also pushed for houses of worship to get access to $5 million in state bonding for security improvements after the fire.

