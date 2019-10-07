DOJ Asks For More Time To Review Undocumented Immigrant Driver’s License Law

The U.S. Department of Justice says it needs time to weigh in on a legal challenge to a new state law that gives undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses in New York.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge for more time to consider their position on a lawsuit brought by several upstate county clerks that says the new law violates U.S. labor and immigration laws.

There are also concerns about possible voter fraud from issuing government ID to undocumented people.

Nassau and Suffolk County clerks say it’s up to the state-run DMV to enforce the law. Many county clerks in upstate New York run their DMVs.

New York is the 12th state to pass a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license without a Social Security card, birth certificate or other proof that they entered the U.S. legally.