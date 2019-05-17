Does All That Recycling Really Get Recycled?

Have you ever thought about what happens to all the materials you throw into the recycling bin? How much of it actually gets recycled. A series published by a Long Island newspaper says the majority of it ends up in landfills. Ron talks with the reporters on that series to find out how recycling really works. Today’s guests:
- Cailin Riley, reporter for the Southampton Press
- Joe Louchheim, publisher of Press News Group
- Sherill Baldwin, environmental analyst with Recycle CT
- Cyrus May, Connecticut environmentalist