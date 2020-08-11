Doctor's Note Required For Shirking Mask Requirement In Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said residents who refuse to wear a mask in public spaces where they are required will now need to carry a note from a medical professional explaining why.

"We have a lot of people who say, hey I don’t wear a mask in this store because I have a medical condition," Lamont said. "Well, I think people are beginning to abuse that privilege. So from here on out, just bring your doctor’s permission with you. When you’re not wearing a mask and you’re in that store. You’re in that private area — because that’s what the rules are."

Lamont said the state has issued its first fines to out-of-state visitors who have violated the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for new arrivals from COVID-infected areas.

The two travelers from Florida and Louisiana were both fined $1,000 for not filling out appropriate paperwork upon their arrival in Connecticut.

One of them was also fined an additional $1,000 for refusing to quarantine.