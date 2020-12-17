Digging Out From The Storm

Connecticut and Long Island are digging out and cleaning up following last night's storm, and officials are asking residents to stay home so they can complete the job.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said state shelters are to be kept open longer because of the bitter cold weather following the storm.



He thanked state residents for limiting their travel during the snowstorm which allowed crews to effectively clear the highways.



“That allowed our snow ploughs to do the job they had to do. And also a little shout out to Avangrid and Eversource. And they were pre-positioned, we’ve learned from lessons past and there were very few electric outages and that made a difference.”



State offices have been closed for the day and state residents are urged to continue to stay home



Meanwhile, all bus and other transit services were to have resumed at noon.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone asked residents to stay home and stay off the roads while crews continue to clean roadways.

“There’s still wind out there. The snow is coming back on the roadways, so this is going to be all day today and into the night for this cleanup”, he said.



Bellone said while there have been some power outages, they have not been as widespread as he had feared.



He said the county saw “multiple mini-storms”. The west end of the county and the North Shore saw mostly snow — from 6 to 12 inches — while the South Shore saw mostly a mixture of rain and sleet.