Despite Isaias Failures, PSEG Will Likely Keep Long Island Contract. The N.Y. Assembly Wonders Why.

The New York Assembly Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Monday, August 9, to discuss the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) decision to renew its contract with PSEG Long Island.

LIPA considered replacing its service provider because of its poor response following Tropical Storm Isaias last summer. Now, PSEG Long Island is poised to continue operating the Long Island electric grid.

Assembly committee member Steven Englebright said he wants to figure out how this relationship between the two was renewed. He said LIPA trustees and executives are invited.

The hearing comes days before LIPA is expected to bring forward its new contract with PSEG Long Island.