Design Work To Begin At New Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Architects will begin design work on the new $305 million Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in 2020.

The 90-year-old Southampton Hospital merged with Stony Brook Medicine in 2017 and after years of seeking state approval, a relocation was approved.

The new facility will be on Stony Brook’s Southampton campus and will have more space for ambulatory care, advanced operating rooms and more private patient rooms.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital employs 1,200 people and operates satellite care centers throughout eastern Long Island.

The hospital plans to move into the new facility from its current location by 2025.