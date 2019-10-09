DeLauro Pushes For Federal Ban On PFAS Chemical In Food Packaging

U.S Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut has called for a national ban on food packing products that contain the toxic chemical PFAS.

DeLauro says PFAS can contaminate food and cause serious health conditions.

“Exposure can affect the growth, learning, the behavior of infants and children. It can lower pregnancy rates, can interfere with human body hormones, can increase cholesterol levels, can affect immune systems and can increase risks of cancer.”

DeLauro says she wants food companies to test their products for contamination and provide that data to the public.

PFAS found in firefighting foam is also responsible for contamination of drinking water across New York and Connecticut.