DeLauro: Federal Spending Bill "A Start"

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut wants to try and work across the aisle as incoming chair of the appropriations committee, as Congress races to approve a spending bill that includes pandemic relief.

DeLauro said she sees her election to the role as a mandate to transcend gridlock and polarization.

“People ask me about my priorities," DeLauro said, "but all of the folks on this committee have priorities. How do we move them in concert to try to get something done?”

DeLauro said her priorities as chair will be climate change -- including green jobs -- along with health care, cybersecurity and racial and social inequality. She says some of these issues are reflected in the $1.4 trillion spending bill just passed by the appropriations committee.

The bill includes funds for child care and affordable housing, a longtime cause for DeLauro. DeLauro said she’s happy with both the $1.4 trillion spending bill and the COVID-19 relief package.

“This is a good start. It’s a strong start. We know that Republicans came grudgingly to the effort, but let’s not lose sight of what good things happened in this package,” DeLauro said.

The spending bill also includes more than $900 million in federal unemployment insurance for states, which DeLauro said will help smooth the way for people to receive unemployment checks.