DEEP Releases Blue Plan

Environmental officials in Connecticut have released the first draft of a long-awaited map and inventory of Long Island Sound.

The so-called Blue Plan maps how humans, animals and plants use the Sound in different ways — from activities like fishing and boating - to fish habitats.

James Albis is with Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He says the report will help officials plan development in the Sound — for example, when laying cables for offshore wind farms.

“The Blue Plan will be a great resource to know what areas might need a little more attention, what areas should be avoided, and any other obstacles that might come up.”

The public has 90 days to comment on the plan before officials begin work on the final draft.