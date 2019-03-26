Deadline Reached For Alex Jones To Turn Over Emails

The deadline for radio talk show host Alex Jones to hand over emails in the defamation case filed against him is Tuesday. The case was filed by the parents of four children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones is required to turn over more than 40,000 emails dated after the 2012 shooting, or a judge will not allow him to argue to dismiss the defamation case.

The lawsuit says Jones made “abusive and outrageous false statements” on his Infowars website. Jones has claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged.

He missed three submission deadlines, including at Friday’s hearing.

Defense attorneys told the judge that Jones did not seek to delay the case or ignore the judge’s order.

They say they will comply by Tuesday.